About this product

Me love cookies...and water pipes! The Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong from Empire Glassworks was designed to give you the munchies before you even use it! This ice cream sundae themed water pipe features deliciously handcrafted details including dripping cookie dough ice cream infused with hot fudge and a half-eaten chocolate chip cookie on the very top. The main chamber is decorated with Cookie Monster blue ice cream that matches the glass of the reinforced downstem. This clear glass chamber is equipped with a fixed diffuser downstem that filters your smoke through water to provide hits as cool as this bong looks.



The Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong measures a short & sweet 7” inches tall, fit with a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm male bowl piece. The bowl piece features a clear glass opal for optimal grip, accented with an Empire Glassworks logo on the inside for a subtle touch of elegance. A very fitting waffle cone/cookie straw mouthpiece protrudes from ice cream sundae at a 45° angle, working to keep your face away from the bowl as you light your dry herbs. Snag the Cookie Monster Sundae Mini Bong from Empire Glassworks today and enjoy the best combination of flavorful functionality and intricate glass artwork you can find.



Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿

Empire Glassworks Cookie Monster Sundae

Premium Borosilicate Glass Mini Bong

Handmade Chocolate Chip Cookie

Dripping Blue & White Ice Cream

Fudge & Cookie Dough Accents

Waffle Cone Straw Mouthpiece

Fixed Diffuser Downstem

Banger Hanger Design

Custom Mixed Colors

Highly Detailed

7” inches Tall

Deep Bowl

Thick Glass

90° Joint Angle

14mm Female Joint

14mm Male Opal Bowl

Reinforced Ground Joint

Ice Cream Sundae Themed

Limited Quantity & Availability

Individually Handcrafted Art Piece*

American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]