The Volcano Classic from German manufacturer Storz & Bickel has been the most popular forced-air desktop vaporizer on the market since its release over a decade ago. Easily the most recognizable vaporizer in its class, the Volcano Classic features an iconic volcano-shaped design and an advanced convection heating system. This desktop unit produces pure, potent, and clean-tasting draws that are free of the harmful irritants found in smoke. Vapor from the Volcano Classic is made up of 95% of the active ingredients found in herb while smoke consists of 88% non-cannabinoids. An easy-to-use rotary dial lets you toggle the temperature range from 1 to 9, allowing you to customize each vaping session to your liking. The Volcano Classic temperature range spans from 266F to 446F, providing a variety of vapor profiles.
With the Easy Valve balloon-bag system, the Storz & Bickel Volcano lets you attach a balloon bag to the vaporizer, fill it up with vapor, and detach with ease. A mouthpiece on the vapor bag makes for easy consumption. Users walk around with the bag completely untethered from the Volcano Classic. Balloons store vapor for up to 8 hours. With long-lasting quality, excellent vapor production, and an easy-to-use design, the Volcano Classic has remained one of the most popular vaporizers for decades.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🍯🌿
The Storz & Bickel Volcano Classic
Dual Compatible Desktop Vaporizer
Includes Easy Valve Starter Set
3 Year Manufacturer Warranty
Quality German Engineering
Vapor Bag Delivery System
Classic Dial Temp Control
Advanced Diaphragm Pump
Trusted Name & Proven Design
High Performance Heating Element
High Grade Aluminum Heating Block
Precise Analog Dial Temp Control (266° - 446°F)
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
