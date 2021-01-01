About this product
Chocolate is one of the most delightful and delicious ways to get CBD into your diet because, well, who doesn’t like chocolate!? The dedication to being natural and organic is the reason why customers love Therapeutic Hemp Chocolate. Therapeutic combines the integrity of honest ingredients with master craftsmanship to bring a consistent CBD chocolate treat that is always on-point. In your order, you will receive a box containing a resealable ziplock style package. Being able to reseal the package helps maintain freshness and makes it easier to travel with too. The package contains a beautiful artisan dark chocolate bar with 4 sections that break off with 30mg CBD per section, for a grand total of 120mg CBD per bar.
Due to the potential heat in some warmer climates, we ship all of our CBD chocolates with a cold pack to ensure they do not melt during the shipping process. We are confident you will savor each bite of Therapeutic hemp chocolate for its rich flavor, potency, and ease of use.
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
