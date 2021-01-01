About this product
The Vapium Lite is a portable dry herb vaporizer built for adventure. Featuring a pure ceramic heating chamber, the Vapium Lite uses combustion-free technology to efficiently vaporize herb while extracting more compounds from less material. Thermal-resistant surfaces on the inside vaporize dry herb beneath the point of combustion to activate material without burning it and deliver you perfect purity. An advanced air path pulls clean air from the outside into the heating chamber for pure-tasting hits while eight optimized temperature settings let you explore a variety of different vaporizing styles. The Vapium Lite also has a built-in stirring tool that allows you to easily mix up your dry herbs between sessions and comes with a universal 14/18mm water pipe adapter that makes it easier than ever to attach your new vape to your favorite bongs & glass pipes.
The Vapium Lite Vaporizer comes equipped with eight optimized temperature settings that range from 356°F - 446°F. This wide temperature range provides for a wide variety of vapor profiles whether you seek big or small, robust or smooth, and mild or intensely flavored hits. A simple interface lets easily you change temperature settings using "+" and "-" buttons, with LED lights that indicate your current setting. Once you choose your temperature, the Vapium Lite vaporizer boasts a rapid 30-second heat up time that keeps up with any fast-paced lifestyle. A powerful 1100mAh battery has an extensive battery life to fuel your adventures and vibrations will tell you when the device is ready to use, allowing you to keep the Lite hidden until it's time to vape.
The Vapium Lite Vaporizer was engineered with a compact & ergonomic design that fits perfectly in your hand and comfortably in your pocket. Made using the highest quality materials, the Vapium Lite was built to offer maximum durability while still remaining lightweight & travel-friendly. Combining stealthiness, power & simplicity in one pocket-friendly device, the Vapium Lite Vaporizer lets you seek, explore, and get lost with the push of a button.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Vapium Lite Handheld Vaporizer
Pure Ceramic Heating Chamber
Eight Optimized Heat Settings
Variable Voltage (356F-446F)
Vibrating Technology
30-Second Heating
1100mAh Battery
Stealthy Design
USB-C Charging
Built-In Stirring Tool
Cleaning Brush Included
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Additional Clean Air Intake Drawer
14/18mm Water Pipe Adapter Included!
The Vapium Lite Vaporizer comes equipped with eight optimized temperature settings that range from 356°F - 446°F. This wide temperature range provides for a wide variety of vapor profiles whether you seek big or small, robust or smooth, and mild or intensely flavored hits. A simple interface lets easily you change temperature settings using "+" and "-" buttons, with LED lights that indicate your current setting. Once you choose your temperature, the Vapium Lite vaporizer boasts a rapid 30-second heat up time that keeps up with any fast-paced lifestyle. A powerful 1100mAh battery has an extensive battery life to fuel your adventures and vibrations will tell you when the device is ready to use, allowing you to keep the Lite hidden until it's time to vape.
The Vapium Lite Vaporizer was engineered with a compact & ergonomic design that fits perfectly in your hand and comfortably in your pocket. Made using the highest quality materials, the Vapium Lite was built to offer maximum durability while still remaining lightweight & travel-friendly. Combining stealthiness, power & simplicity in one pocket-friendly device, the Vapium Lite Vaporizer lets you seek, explore, and get lost with the push of a button.
Get Connected:
Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿
Vapium Lite Handheld Vaporizer
Pure Ceramic Heating Chamber
Eight Optimized Heat Settings
Variable Voltage (356F-446F)
Vibrating Technology
30-Second Heating
1100mAh Battery
Stealthy Design
USB-C Charging
Built-In Stirring Tool
Cleaning Brush Included
Portable & Pocket-Friendly
Additional Clean Air Intake Drawer
14/18mm Water Pipe Adapter Included!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.
What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home.
At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.