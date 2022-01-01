About this product
The MAC-1 Creativity Formula is a bold mix of CBD + CBG + CBN & Delta-8 THC that is designed for focus and creative output when you need to get the juices flowing and tasks done.
MAC-1 offers a genius blend of CBD, CBG, CBN + Delta-8THC to help you find your sweet spot.
400mg CBD
340mg CBG
200mg CBN
60mg Delta-8 THC
This product is made with pure hemp flower extract, 100% natural cannabis terpenes & MCT Oil.
"The MAC-1 Formula is designed to summon the alien inside you who needs to get that creative work done and have some fun while doing it. I like to take it after lunch or right before I am about to figure out the next big thing." -Jason McHugh Califari Founder
About this brand
Califari CBD + Delta-8 Products
After over a year of research and collaboration with our secret scientist from the Colorado Rocky Mountains, Califari has perfected a new line of Hemp based wellness tinctures that feature different blends of our favorite molecules including CBD and Delta-8 tinctures, CBG, CBN, and plenty of other products!
We have perfected these formulas to help you for very specific parts of your day. We believe that these tinctures mixed with or with out a regular cannabis regime will offer the most perfectly balanced lifestyle to help enhance your mood no matter what the occasion!
We have put deep thought and research into each one of these well crafted formulas, which we believe are the future of wellness products and the keys to:
Better Sleep
Less Stress
Increased Focus
Less Inflammation
Good Times
All of our 100% pure organic hemp is sourced and tested in Colorado and all of our Certificates of Analyses are available here!
Email us at Info@califari.com for any questions. We respond quickly!
