Extreme OG an indica dominate hybrid originally bred by Exotic Genetix and known for extreme potency that won't melt you into a puddle of unbreakable couch lock. That’s right a functional user’s indica is finally here! You can smoke this and potentially still ride your bike! By crossing Fire OG & Green Ribbon strains, breeders kept the energetic properties of the grandparent strain, Green Crack, while giving the bud a mellowness from the indica genes



Neptune Valley's state of the art Eco-Indoor facility utilizes every element of an indoor grow while incorporating numerous environmentally-friendly techniques, including mechanisms to allow natural sunlight onto the canopy which lowers carbon footprint while significantly boosting terpene production. Neptune Valley only drops the cleanest, freshest trichrome-covered tasty nugs that the modern cannabis lover expects in every jar.



