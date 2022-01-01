About this product
Extreme OG an indica dominate hybrid originally bred by Exotic Genetix and known for extreme potency that won't melt you into a puddle of unbreakable couch lock. That’s right a functional user’s indica is finally here! You can smoke this and potentially still ride your bike! By crossing Fire OG & Green Ribbon strains, breeders kept the energetic properties of the grandparent strain, Green Crack, while giving the bud a mellowness from the indica genes
Neptune Valley's state of the art Eco-Indoor facility utilizes every element of an indoor grow while incorporating numerous environmentally-friendly techniques, including mechanisms to allow natural sunlight onto the canopy which lowers carbon footprint while significantly boosting terpene production. Neptune Valley only drops the cleanest, freshest trichrome-covered tasty nugs that the modern cannabis lover expects in every jar.
Neptune Valley's state of the art Eco-Indoor facility utilizes every element of an indoor grow while incorporating numerous environmentally-friendly techniques, including mechanisms to allow natural sunlight onto the canopy which lowers carbon footprint while significantly boosting terpene production. Neptune Valley only drops the cleanest, freshest trichrome-covered tasty nugs that the modern cannabis lover expects in every jar.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Califari
It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana. It’s in California. It’s Califari.