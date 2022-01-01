About this product
GMO Gateau is an elite cultivar with fancy lineage from great flower families including GSC, Chem Dawg, Wedding Cake and of course GMO. Often called Garlic Cookies, this is one gassy hybrid with some garlic notes that would keep Dracula in bed on Halloween night with its powerful indica sedative effect and pungent terpenes.
It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana. It’s in California. It’s Califari.