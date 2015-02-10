Califari
Lemon Banana Pre-Rolls with an Eighth of Flower and Collector's Edition Boxes
About this product
Lemon Banana is a rare and perfectly balanced hybrid that is equal parts indica and sativa and is believed to be a descendant of Banana Kush. Califari’s Chief Curator has selected this batch of cannabis based on its amazing traits that will elevate you through the magic hour just like the floating fruity blimp from artist Timothy Teruo Watters, (TTW) who brings an inspired, woodblock style of art, to nature, traveling, Eastern philosophy, pop-culture and iconic personalities. He has crafted brilliant works from all spectrums of life, taking inspiration in every moment and elevating our mood into the golden hour, where we can rise above the clouds and float away. Visit Califari.com to learn more.
Califari Pre-rolls come in boxes with one eighth of curated cannabis expertly rolled into four joints ready for your enjoyment!
—Hybrid - Body High, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting
Lemon Bananas effects
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Creative
62% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
25% of people say it helps with add/adhd
