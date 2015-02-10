About this product

Lemon Banana is a rare and perfectly balanced hybrid that is equal parts indica and sativa and is believed to be a descendant of Banana Kush. Califari’s Chief Curator has selected this batch of cannabis based on its amazing traits that will elevate you through the magic hour just like the floating fruity blimp from artist Timothy Teruo Watters, (TTW) who brings an inspired, woodblock style of art, to nature, traveling, Eastern philosophy, pop-culture and iconic personalities. He has crafted brilliant works from all spectrums of life, taking inspiration in every moment and elevating our mood into the golden hour, where we can rise above the clouds and float away. Visit Califari.com to learn more.



Califari Pre-rolls come in boxes with one eighth of curated cannabis expertly rolled into four joints ready for your enjoyment!



—Hybrid - Body High, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Uplifting