About this product

Lemon Diesel smells like lemon, tastes like diesel and will power your day with a mighty sativa kick start that will reduce pain and enhance motivation. This particular cannabis was grown in a secret lab and selected by Califari’s Chief Curator for it’s top notch traits. Famous rock poster artist Matt Leunig brings this strain to life with his far out style. Visit Califari.com to learn more.



—Sativa hybrid with effects: uplifting, focused, creative, Pain relief