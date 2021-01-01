Loading…
Califari

Sunset Sherbet

About this product

Sunset Sherbet genetics lineage make it a natural Hollywood Star with such famed parent strains as Girl Scout Cookies, OG Kush, Cherry Pie and Durban Poison. A skunky sweet complex aroma with full body effects & a cerebral energy bolt are often associated with this plant. Califari's Chief Curator sourced the finest Sunset Sherbet grown indoors in Northern California. Visit Califari.com to learn more.

Hybrid - Creative, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing
