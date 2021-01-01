About this product

$29



calmfetti ™ is the perfect colorful blend of CBD & CBG for calming relaxation. Throw it up in the air and catch it in your mouth! Except, don't throw it up in the air.



16 mg of CBD / 6 mg of CBG per dropper



400 mg of CBD / 200 mg CBG per bottle



- 2:1 CBD / CBG

- 400 mg of cbd / 200 mg cbg per bottle

- 1oz (30ml) bottle

- mint chocolate flavor

- 13 mg of CBD per serving

- 6 mg of CBG per serving

- made with broad spectrum hemp extract

- non-detectable THC

- made with MCT oil & natural flavors

- all hemp grown and produced in the USA

- 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing)

- cruelty free

- vegan

- non-GMO

- gluten free

- child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open - tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time



Our mint chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It's about to get even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!