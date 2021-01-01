California Birthday
About this product
$39
A bigger slice. They say less is more, but sometimes more is more!
40 mg of CBD per dropper
1200 mg of CBD per bottle
1200 mg cbd
- natural mint chocolate flavor
- 1oz (30ml) bottle
- 40 mg of CBD per dropper
- made with broad spectrum hemp extract
- non-detectable THC
- made with MCT oil & natural flavors
- all hemp grown and produced in the USA
- 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing)
- cruelty-free
- vegan
- non-GMO
- gluten free
- child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open
- tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time
Our mint chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It's about to get even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!
A bigger slice. They say less is more, but sometimes more is more!
40 mg of CBD per dropper
1200 mg of CBD per bottle
1200 mg cbd
- natural mint chocolate flavor
- 1oz (30ml) bottle
- 40 mg of CBD per dropper
- made with broad spectrum hemp extract
- non-detectable THC
- made with MCT oil & natural flavors
- all hemp grown and produced in the USA
- 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing)
- cruelty-free
- vegan
- non-GMO
- gluten free
- child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open
- tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time
Our mint chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It's about to get even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!