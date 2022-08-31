Enjoy the smooth taste of summer with California Dab Company Watermelon THC Honey

Stick. The extraction artists at CDC captured the fruity terpenes and powerful Indica stone

of Watermelon to create this solvent-free THC distillate. Berry aromas abound with a puff

or two of Watermelon, followed closely by a lethargic body stone and relaxed cerebral

ease. Each cartridge is powered by basic 510-threaded batteries.