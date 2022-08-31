About this product
Enjoy the smooth taste of summer with California Dab Company Watermelon THC Honey
Stick. The extraction artists at CDC captured the fruity terpenes and powerful Indica stone
of Watermelon to create this solvent-free THC distillate. Berry aromas abound with a puff
or two of Watermelon, followed closely by a lethargic body stone and relaxed cerebral
ease. Each cartridge is powered by basic 510-threaded batteries.
