About this product

The SolarStorm 440 is a very powerful LED grow light. It features 144 high flux bin OSRAM SSL emitters. The system is designed to cover an area of 3′ x 3′ for Bloom and up to 6′ x 6′ for Veg. The SolarStorm 440 also features a unique supplemental UV-B mode which is essential to develop higher potency. The sun naturally contains large amounts of UVB. HID lights do not deliver any significant levels of UVB. No other LED grow light in the market covers the UVB spectrum because LED diodes are narrow band and focus their light in a narrow spectrum. SolarStorm employs unique T8 fluorescent UVB bulbs integrated into the fixture with a separate control. The UVB bulbs are typically turned on during final few weeks or “finishing” phase of the grow cycle to boost the potency of the final harvest. The SolarStorm 440 is designed to replace a 600W HPS or Metal Halide system. It is great for medium size or home grow operations. It can be used on light movers to cover larger areas and get even better results.