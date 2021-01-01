About this product

Humboldt Grape Soda by Calyx Garden is the daughter of the Grape Calyx and Humboldt Hawaiian. Calyx Garden has been breeding this strain since 2012 and began by crossing Durban Poison and Master Kush. The cross was then combined with SFV OG, which was then bred with Platinum GSC. This “Suicide Girl” strain was then crossed with the rare Purple Pineapple to create Grape Calyx. The father is a special selection of Humboldt Hawaiian which combines Purple Champagne and Girl Scout Cookies. Humboldt Grape Soda is ideal for consumers seeking to relieve general physical discomfort, anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain.