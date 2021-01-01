About this product

Our Calyx Garden Pineapple Cookies evolved from one of our male Pineapple OG Kush (Poison OG X Purple Pineapple) crossed with the Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). She is a very close cousin to our Suicide Girl strain and shares many of the same ancestors. The phenotype that was selected as the Pineapple Cookies is heavy on the characteristics of the super dense cookies cut but with a bit of the fruity dankness that the Pineapple OG brings. It is another one of our high THC favorites that we can't seem to produce enough of. You can expect a high very similar to the GSC but known to be a creeper and have a long lasting introspective high.