About this product

Calyx Garden began breeding this strain in 2012 by crossing Durban Poison and Master Kush. The cross was then combined with SFV OG (Poison OG), which was then bred with Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). The selected clone only phenotype named Suicide Girl can test above 25% THC. It is white with frost and has hints of lavender. The pungent nose has a combination of the OG fuel with spicy licorice and berry notes. The genetic testing for this strain can be viewed here, https://testing.phylosbioscience.com/sample/genotype/7g3153e8/