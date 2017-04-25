Night Nurse, also known as "Nurse Night," is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Reeferman Seeds. Night Nurse is made by combines the genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. Night Nurse is commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.