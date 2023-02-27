5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Chills & Thrills (Sativa)



Halloween just got a little more thrilling this year with the release of our new Blood Orange Camino gummies, available throughout October while supplies last. Blood Orange Camino contain an exhilarating blend of sativa terpenes to awaken your inner thrill-seeker. These gummies pair perfectly with a frightful night, full of goosebumps and heart-pounding excitement. The trickiest part of this treat? Starting with just one.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.



INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Blood Orange Flavor WONF, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Cornstarch, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Terpenes.

