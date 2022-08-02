Discover Advanced Nutrients PH Perfect Sensi Bundle Bloom A&B, Grow A&B

5 Premium Products in 1 Bottle

Here’s what you’ll get when you use Sensi-Grow/Bloom A&B:



Wet Betty– our prized non-ionic surfactant. A surfactant eases the tension in liquids so that your plants can feed more freely. Think of this as way to remove friction. It’s the difference between an old train on a rusty track and a bullet train that uses electromagnets to hover, so it can sail through the air at hundreds of miles per hour. Thing is, most surfactants could easily be replaced with dish soap, because they’re not researched and developed for the specific type of plants you grow. Wet Betty, on the other hand, has been painstakingly researched and developed, through 1000s of hours of plant-specific tissue sample tests. And you get it free when you buy Sensi-Grow/Bloom A&B.

Grandma Enggy’s H-2 (Humates)– both the humates and fulvates we use are sourced from Leonardite, a rare volcanic rock that is one of the most mineral rich substances on the planet. Humates will boost seed germinating and root growth, as well as boost the power of chelation (which we’ll explain in just a moment).

Grandma Enggy’s F-1 (Fulvates)– fulvates increase the permeability of plant membranes. These will work hand in hand with Wet Betty to make sure your plants can feed effortlessly. Like our Humates, and all of our products, the fulvates we choose have been carefully tested and selected for the types of plants you grow.

20 L-Form Amino Acids– while these are not currently a standalone product, we are including them in Sensi-Grow./Bloom A&B to bring you even more value. These special L-Form amino acids are powerhouses of plant growth. Just one of these, L-Tryptophan, has the potential to release bloom boosters that could give you the heaviest harvest of your life. And there are 19 others included. (It’s important to understand, L-Form amino acids are far superior to D-Form amino acids, which are used by most hydroponic nutrient companies today.)

Sensi-Bloom/Grow A&B– Of course, there are the base nutes themselves. Not only do they perfectly balance your pH with pH Perfect technology, but they address every one of your plants’ 16 elemental needs. Going far above and beyond the call of duty, Sensi is much more than your average N-P-K (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium). And each of the elements in Sensi-Grow/Bloom A&B is chelated to the highest quality standards currently possible.



Follow This Simple Feed Chart Designed by our Research Team

Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7

pH Perfect® Sensi Bloom Part A 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L

pH Perfect® Sensi Bloom Part B 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L 4 mL/L



Available in the different sizes