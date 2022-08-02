About this product
VeloKelp’s amazing formula is packed with vitamins and multiple seaweed extracts, specifically designed to support a thriving garden.
It can be used during in all stages of growth, however VeloKelp is most beneficial during early plant development:
Propagation: Promotes vigorous root development and assists with reducing transplant shock.
Vegetative Cycle: Helps with the generation of new shoots and appendages.
Flowering Cycle: Assists with nutrient uptake.
VeloKelp can be used as an additive or foliar spray.
Available in the different sizes.