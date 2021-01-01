About this product

“For a relaxed smoking experience ingrained in tradition”



Sleek and Iconic. Inspired by the brisk Canadian winters, the Chalet Steamroller delivers a dense, full-bodied, stream of smoke while cooling with each draw. Handblown by expert glass makers using high grade, heat-resistant, borosilicate glass and authentic Canadian grown Maple wood, the Chalet Steamroller combines the sleek design of a hockey stick blade with a distinctive chalet style integrated stand. These unique and iconic elements make this piece perfect for any display. All maple wood and glass mouthpieces are easily removable for effortless cleaning and transport.



* As Canada Puffin products are expertly hand crafted, and due to the natural variance of natural maple wood, each piece will be unique and one-of a kind. There may be slight variances in shape, colour, wood pattern and engraving.



Box Size: 6.75" x 5.5" x 1.8"



Product Size: 4.75" x 4" x 1"