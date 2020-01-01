 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Canada Puffin

Canada Puffin

Heritage on Display

Canada Puffin featured photo 1

About Canada Puffin

Join the Movement! Canada Puffin is committed to creating an open and inviting culture in the ever changing smoking landscape. Through our unique product designs, quality and presentation, we strive to reshape the perception of cannabis and the community. Accessories are art pieces and part of a lifestyle Canada Puffin accessories are sturdy and upright to be on display in general living spaces. Our products are designed as art pieces, with each depicting elements of Canadian heritage and culture. Canada Puffin is dedicated to raising Canada’s national profile as a leader at the forefront of this movement. Experiences are meant to be shared The smoking experience is about ritual and community. Accessories are not only purchased for personal use, but are the perfect gift to share with those close to you. Canada Puffin pipes are packaged in a red satin lined gift box for the perfectly presented gift piece. Together, we can change perception of modern cannabis. One pipe at a time.

Bubblers

more products

Cooking

more products

Rolling trays

more products

Available in

Canada, United States