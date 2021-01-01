About this product

“Allow the Inukshuk Bubbler to point you in the right direction for an experience as cool as the Arctic.”



Sturdy and Statuesque. The Inukshuk Bubbler is the ultimate display piece and a symbol of Canadian heritage and pride. This hybrid water and dry pipe is handblown by expert glass makers using high grade, heat-resistant, borosilicate glass and authentic Canadian grown Maple wood, and is the perfect addition to any collection. The 9-slit showerhead percolator delivers superior filtration for a smooth smoking experience. All maple wood and glass mouthpieces are easily removable for effortless cleaning.



* As Canada Puffin products are expertly hand crafted, and due to the natural variance of natural maple wood, each piece will be unique and one-of a kind. There may be slight variances in shape, colour, wood pattern and engraving.



Box Size: 7.6" x 6.75" x 3.15"



Product Size: 4.65" x 5.5" x 2.25"