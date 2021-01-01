About this product

Elegant and Smooth. The Muskoka Rolling Tray is the perfect centrepiece for any living space. Expertly crafted using authentic Canadian Maple wood, the Muskoka Rolling Tray provides a smooth and stylish rolling surface. Complete with raised curve edges allowing for simple packing with no waste.



* As Canada Puffin products are expertly hand crafted, and due to the natural variance of natural maple wood, each piece will be unique and one-of a kind. There may be slight variances in shape, colour, wood pattern and engraving.