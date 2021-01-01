About this product

“For a premium smoking experience wherever your adventure may take you”



Compact and Versatile. The Northern Lights Taster Pipe is constructed for those who don’t want to compromise quality with portability. Handblown by expert glass makers using high grade, heat-resistant, borosilicate glass and authentic Canadian grown Maple wood, this piece is sophisticated and compact for the modern enthusiast. All maple wood and glass mouthpieces are easily removable for effortless cleaning and transport.



* As Canada Puffin products are expertly hand crafted, and due to the natural variance of natural maple wood, each piece will be unique and one-of a kind. There may be slight variances in shape, colour, wood pattern and engraving.



Box Size: 4.8" x 2.25" x 1.2"



Product Size: 3.5" x 0.6" x 0.6"