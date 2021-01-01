About this product

“For a smoking experience that is as solid as a rock”



Solid and Agile. Inspired by the smooth glide of a granite curling stone, the Stone Spoon Pipe offers consistently smooth draws for an exceptional smoking experience. Handblown by expert glass makers using high grade, heat-resistant, borosilicate glass and authentic Canadian grown Maple wood, this piece is substantially constructed for display, yet compact for travel. All maple wood and glass mouthpieces are easily removable for effortless cleaning and transport.



* As Canada Puffin products are expertly hand crafted, and due to the natural variance of natural maple wood, each piece will be unique and one-of a kind. There may be slight variances in shape, colour, wood pattern and engraving.



Box Size: 5.75" x 5.15" x 3.85"



Product Size: 4.15" x 2.85" x 2"