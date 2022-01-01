Canadian Lumber produces bulk pre-rolled cones for a number of Licenced Producers across Canada, this requires strict quality control. We've recently found a batch with a non-sealed bunch and we have them available for you at an extreme discount!



Available in small and large sizes, for more information please visit our website!



This batch of Bulk Pre-Rolled Cones didn't pass our Quality Control because the Arabic Gum seal was not pressed closed on all of the cones. Roughly 60% are sealed while 40% require a quick lick to complete the Arabic Gum seal.



Instead of tossing these cones away, we thought we would pretty much give them away to anyone interested! Grab these perfectly good Pre Rolled Cones for literally pennies a Cone! These are the same pre-rolled cones that have passed all our other testing. If you would like to find out more about our papers and the process we put our papers through click here.



Canadian's have been chopping trees and rolling logs since the birth of our nation. Keep the tradition rolling with Canadian Lumber by sharing your roots with us at @cdnLumber.