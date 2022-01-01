Hand made with premium red merino wool, this is the perfect toque for all of our Canadian seasons. Keeping warm during the Canadian winters can be tricky, but Canadian Lumber has sourced the ultimate Red Merino Wool Toque. Breathable yet so warm on those chilly nights.



In addition to merino wool, we've added a custom black leather patch with our bold axes punched into the leather. It's the perfect addition to any collection. On top of that, it's a subtle, yet strong way to show your pride for the Canadian cannabis industry.



This toque will become a staple part of the original, Lumber League uniform. These premium, first addition, custom toques will allow you to not only keep those ears warm during the winter. But to represent a local Canadian cannabis accessories company all year round. Machine washable will keep this hat and you looking fresh.



For the Mindful Smoker.



Canadian's have been chopping trees and rolling logs since the birth of our nation. Keep the tradition rolling by sharing your roots with us @cdnLumber.