Canamo’s live hash rosin is made from single source, whole plant fresh frozen that’s been harvested at peak maturity. The hash is collected by hand in a gentle process using highly purified water in a cold environment, just above freezing temperatures. The hash is then graded and only the largest, most resinous trichome heads are pressed into Canamo’s premium live rosin. Further mechanical filtration is utilized with precise parameters of heat and pressure, resulting in a solventless hash oil that is extremely clean and potent. The live rosin can be enjoyed immediately in “fresh press” consistency but is also available in consistencies such as badder, sauce, and jam, which are the result of differing times, temperatures, and techniques in the curing and post-production processes. Live rosin is said to be one of the truest representations of the living plant and is rich in cannabinoids and terpenes, so cold storage is always recommended to maximize flavor. Always dab live rosin at low temperatures for the most enjoyable experience (suggested range of 450-550F).