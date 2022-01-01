Canavape Blueberry is a fruity and mouth-watering blueberry flavour with a classic light tartness. When we are asked by customers which flavour to start with this is the one!



Canavape® cannabinoid vape liquid contains both CBD & CBG, with a 50/50 PG/VG ratio it is ideal for use in all electronic vaping devices. Each 10ml bottle contains 200mg of pure CBD and 20mg of pure CBG.



