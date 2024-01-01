CBD Vape Additive Shot Canavape 24% 2400mg Pure CBD
About this product
Discover the full potential of CBD vaping with our potent CBD vape enhancer. It’s designed for ease of use as a CBD vape addition. This potent CBD solution is infused with pure CBD and comes in two robust concentrations; 12% (1200mg/10ml) and 24% (2400mg/10ml). These CBD enhancers provide high levels of cannabidiol at 120mg/ml or 240mg/ml, making them perfect for individuals who want high-dosage CBD in its most refined form.
Our range of potent enhancers is crafted for adaptability, allowing you to amplify your vaping session with either full or broad spectrum choices, or to experience the distinct benefits of CBD or CBG according to your needs.
The adaptability of our potent enhancers extends your vaping pleasure. By integrating our enhancers into Canavape 50ml E CBD e-liquids, you can greatly boost your CBD E Liquid’s strength or customize the cannabinoid blend to your preference.
This customization eliminates the restriction of fixed strengths, empowering you to experiment and discover the ideal balance for you. Our enhancers are designed for various applications, from enhancing e-liquids to integration into beauty products and beyond, showcasing their adaptability and broad-ranging advantages.
When used with an E Liquid, apply modestly due to the exceptionally high concentration of this pure CBD enhancer. Instructions & Preservation: Keep this solution at ambient temperature, sealed, away from sunlight, and in its packaging. Natural color variations and separation might occur when mixed with E Liquids, so be sure to shake well after adding. For optimal results, use in a 50:50 PG/VG mix.
This product is crafted for use as a CBD enhancer shot and boasts a high level of cannabinoids per 1ml. Utilizing potent enhancers and refillable CBD vape pens offers significant benefits: Refillable CBD vape pens, when used with our CBD E Liquids, provide significant value and sustainability, especially when contrasted with single-use vapes and cartridges.
Our 50ml CBD E Liquids offer around 400% more content than typical disposables. Additionally, refillable pens, with their durable design and interchangeable parts, ensure years of reliable use, positioning them as the more environmentally friendly option for frequent CBD consumers.
Opting for refillable CBD vape pens along with Canavape potent enhancers represents not only a cost-effective choice but also a move towards a more eco-conscious and tailored CBD experience.
About this brand
CANAVAPE | BEST CBD VAPE PENS | CBD E LIQUIDS | OILS & EXTRACTS | TERPENES
High Grade Cannabinoids® Is Our Commitment to Excellence! Established in 2014, Canavape proudly holds its place as the United Kingdom's leading brand for high-grade Cannabinoid E-Liquids, CBD vape oils, terpenes, supplements and CBD Oils.
Our journey began as a personal quest for relief from chronic and debilitating conditions. Driven by the need for quality cannabinoid products, Canavape was born.
We believe that the CBD and cannabinoid products we offer are among the finest available. Our unwavering dedication to creating efficacious products led us to establish our manufacturing base in the UK. Here, every product we produce receives our undivided attention, ensuring purity, consistency, and, most importantly, effectiveness for you.
Our Products: Canavape's flagship products, Canavape Complete, Canavape CBD E Liquid, Canavape Extracts and ECS CBD Gold Drops from ECS Supplements, exemplify our pursuit of excellence. These products feature CBD refined to pharmaceutical standards. ECS® CBD, introduced shortly after Canavape® in 2014, boasts a wide range of CBD oils that have undergone refinement since 2017 to meet the most stringent industry standards.
Beyond meeting industry benchmarks, our products delight the senses with rich flavours, natural terpenes, and minor cannabinoids carefully selected to harness the entourage effect.
We aim to provide you with holistic well-being through cannabis compounds scientifically proven to offer numerous benefits. Time-Tested Quality: Canavape and ECS products are not fleeting trends; our product range has remained largely unchanged for nearly a decade.
This stability is a testament to their effectiveness, diverse size and strength options, and the resounding feedback from our satisfied customers. Our founder and laboratory director, Ben, works directly with customers to discern what works and what doesn't. With a personal passion for effective products, the Canavape team is dedicated to offering you the best.
Our Distinction: Our unique distinction lies in over a decade of unwavering commitment to developing unrivalled cannabinoid products. Before any product reaches you, we meticulously perfect and test it. Every drop is crafted in-house, ensuring that you receive only the finest CBD Oil, CBD Vape, and legal cannabis products.
Experience the Canavape Difference! Explore our thoughtfully crafted in-house range and enjoy the convenience of prompt next-day or weekly delivery options. Discover the Canavape difference and unlock a world of well-being. Visit us at canavape.co.uk https://www.canavape.co.uk or contact us at info@canavape.co.uk to embark on your journey to superior CBD products and a better quality of life.
