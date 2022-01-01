ECS® Essential Plus+ CBD Oil delivers a convenient 500MG of CBD within a suspension of naturally extracted oils. ECS® oils have a pleasant & palatable taste unlike many intolerable hemp extracts available for oral use.



CBD oil containing hemp oil extract which is free of THC, infused with a blend of hemp extract & organic oleaceae oil.



Cannabidiol is popular because it is natural, safe and used by millions of people worldwide.



- 5.0% Total Cannabinoids per bottle (10ML)

- 500MG (5.0%) Cannabidiol (CBD) per bottle

- Free from THC – 100% non-psychoactive

- Made using certified organic oils

- Gluten free, Soy-free and Vegan-friendly

- No herbicides, pesticides or chemicals

- Solvent and heavy metal-free

- 100% natural ingredients



We advise that you do not exceed 70MG CBD per day orally.



