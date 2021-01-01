Candy Head
About this product
This non-euphoric blend is just what you need. Our natural hard candy lozenge has 25mg of broad spectrum hemp CBD. The natural flavors include Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Green Apple and Tangerine.
For maximum absorption, our broad spectrum CBD oil is infused throughout the candy during the cooking process. Slowly consuming the hard candy provides optimal uptake of the broad spectrum CBD and other cannabinoids.
For maximum absorption, our broad spectrum CBD oil is infused throughout the candy during the cooking process. Slowly consuming the hard candy provides optimal uptake of the broad spectrum CBD and other cannabinoids.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!