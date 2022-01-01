Juicy and bright, Blood Orange Cardamom is a zesty treat that doesn’t disappoint. Designed for fun, Blood Orange Cardamom is a tasty delight that will leave you feeling great. Whether you’re sipping one or downing several, these Canns will have you feeling light and happy - no hangover ever.



2mg THC 4mg CBD per can (1:2)



Ingredients: carbonated water, blood orange juice, agave nectar, cannabis extract, natural cardamom flavor.