About this product
Juicy and bright, Blood Orange Cardamom is a zesty treat that doesn’t disappoint. Designed for fun, Blood Orange Cardamom is a tasty delight that will leave you feeling great. Whether you’re sipping one or downing several, these Canns will have you feeling light and happy - no hangover ever.
2mg THC 4mg CBD per can (1:2)
Ingredients: carbonated water, blood orange juice, agave nectar, cannabis extract, natural cardamom flavor.
2mg THC 4mg CBD per can (1:2)
Ingredients: carbonated water, blood orange juice, agave nectar, cannabis extract, natural cardamom flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CANN
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.