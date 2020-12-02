Smooth and unexpected, Lemon Lavender is a fan favorite. Refreshing and not too sweet, a Lemon Lavender Cann will leave you feeling perfectly social and just a little buzzed. Have one or have five: no hangovers here, just the right amount of lift wrapped up in a delicious beverage.



2mg THC, 4mg CBD (1:2)



Ingredients: carbonated water, organic lemon juice, organic agave nectar, cannabis extract, natural lavender flavor.