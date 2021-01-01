About this product
Lip lock and pop it! A Cann you can eat? Omg. Meet our first edible, a limited edition Space Crystals collab. It’s out of this world, but won’t send you into outer space (4mg thc and 8mg cbd per shareable serving). Tart and a touch savory, this winter seasonal popping candy is a literal explosion of flavor on your tongue. Made in partnership with Sonder, a fellow queer-owned cannabis brand. A match made in heaven (and cuffing season).
4mg THC 8mg CBD per packet
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.