Call it a double. Zesty and smooth, this Spring Seasonal Hi Boy was crafted to give you a little (more) spring in your step with 5mg of THC (2.5x our original cans). With no hangover, all-natural ingredients, and only 50 calories per can, Ginger Lemongrass will transport you to that spring fever state of mind.
5mg THC per can
CANN
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.