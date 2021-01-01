About this product
Grapefruit Rosemary is a perfect combination of two delicious natural flavors that will have you happy, relaxed, and uplifted. This flavor is a perfect way to bring a flavorful hybrid with you anywhere! Cann’s most portable product, Roadies, is everything you love about Cann, just without the can! Perfect for discreet on-the-go consumption. Simply tear, pour and watch as the flavorful liquid mixes perfectly with any drink. No powders here — just clean, simple, and enjoyable fun, anywhere, anytime.
2mg THC 4mg CBD per packet (1:2)
2mg THC 4mg CBD per packet (1:2)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CANN
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.