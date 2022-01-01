Fresh, juicy, and perfectly ripe, Honeydew Mint is as carefree as a Spanish nude beach in July. With all-natural ingredients, only 10 calories per can and no added sugar (if you no, you no), this hangover-free cocktail is guaranteed to take you places without encouraging you to cheat on that occasional keto diet.



12mg THC, 24mg CBD TOTAL (2mg THC, 4mg CBD per Cann)