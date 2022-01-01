About this product
Fresh, juicy, and perfectly ripe, Honeydew Mint is as carefree as a Spanish nude beach in July. With all-natural ingredients, only 10 calories per can and no added sugar (if you no, you no), this hangover-free cocktail is guaranteed to take you places without encouraging you to cheat on that occasional keto diet.
12mg THC, 24mg CBD TOTAL (2mg THC, 4mg CBD per Cann)
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.