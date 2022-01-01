*Exclusively available at Airfield and Sweet Flower locations in California*



In collaboration with Tove Lo, we have created Passion Peach Maté, the first-of-its-kind caffeinated cannabis beverage. Passion Peach Maté delivers a sweet peach taste with an uplifting, energetic buzz, and is Cann’s first product offering to add all-natural caffeine from maté to its signature microdose of THC.



5% THC + Caffeine!