About this product
*Exclusively at Sweet Flower locations in California*
In collaboration with Tove Lo, we have created Passion Peach Maté, the first-of-its-kind caffeinated cannabis beverage. Passion Peach Maté delivers a sweet peach taste with an uplifting, energetic buzz, and is Cann’s first product offering to add all-natural caffeine from maté to its signature microdose of THC.
5% THC + Caffeine!
In collaboration with Tove Lo, we have created Passion Peach Maté, the first-of-its-kind caffeinated cannabis beverage. Passion Peach Maté delivers a sweet peach taste with an uplifting, energetic buzz, and is Cann’s first product offering to add all-natural caffeine from maté to its signature microdose of THC.
5% THC + Caffeine!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CANN
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.