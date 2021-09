About this product

CLEAR CHOICE DAB DART by CANNA BASICS



• PURE, UNCUT 100% DISTILLED CANNABIS OIL

• ALREADY ACTIVATED AND READY TO USE “ANY WAY”

• SMOKE IT, VAPE IT, DAB IT, EAT IT, OR DRINK IT

• PERFECT FOR MAKING YOUR OWN EDIBLES AT HOME

• 80%+ ACTIVATED THC

• 1ML / 1 FULL GRAM



WEEDMAPS VERIFIED - YOU WILL BE AN AUTHORIZED RETAILER!

https://weedmaps.com/brands/canna-basics/products

LEAFLY VERIFIED - YOU WILL BE AN AUTHORIZED RETAILER!

https://www.leafly.com/brands/canna-basics



THE CHOICE IS CLEAR.

THE CLEAR CHOICE DAB DART BY CANNA BASICS IS “PURE THC IN A BOTTLE."