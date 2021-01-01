Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CANNA BASICS

CANNA BASICS

CLEAR CHOICE Dab Dart

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

The CLEAR CHOICE Dab Dart is already activated and can be used numerous ways. Whether you're a dabber, vaper, creative chef, or topical products enthusiast, you need no other THC product than the CLEAR CHOICE Dab Dart.

Net Wt.: 1000 MG
1 GRAM/1 ML

100% distilled cannabis oil
Solvent free
No terpenes, dilution, or additives for maximum potency

www.CLEARCHOICEDABDART.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!