CANNA BASICS
About this product
The GANJA GUMMIES are designed to make your experience the same each time you enjoy the product. We ensure that every edible is at the highest regard for quality and consistency.
GANJA GUMMIES are all natural, offered in a variety of fruit flavors, and easily dosable!
Available in 100MG, 300MG, 500MG, 1000MG
www.CANNABASICSUSA.com
