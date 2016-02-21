Sour Pebbles Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Sour Pebbles a cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. A balance of sweet and sour.
Profile: Fruity, sweet, sour
Sour Pebbles effects
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
