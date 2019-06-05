ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 864 reviews

FPOG

aka Fruity Pebbles, Fruity Pebbles OG

Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

FPOG
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

 FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

Effects

Show all

578 people reported 4399 effects
Happy 62%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 50%
Giggly 31%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Pain 21%
Insomnia 12%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

864

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Ribbon
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe Alien
parent
Strain
FPOG
First strain child
Fruit Rollupz
child
Second strain child
Sweet Pebbles
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

