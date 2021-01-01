Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts

Cali Gas CBD Hemp Flower

About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 22.56

CBD: 17.55

Delta9-THC: 0.00%

Strain: Cali Gas

An unknown genetic with an early auto-flower grown indoor

Terpene Profile: Highest in Bisabolol & Caryophyllene

Type: Hybrid

Origin: California

Storage: 55-58% humidity

Effects:

Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.

Usage:

This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.
www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!