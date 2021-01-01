Canna Comforts
Cali Gas CBD Hemp Flower
About this product
Total Cannabinoids: 22.56
CBD: 17.55
Delta9-THC: 0.00%
Strain: Cali Gas
An unknown genetic with an early auto-flower grown indoor
Terpene Profile: Highest in Bisabolol & Caryophyllene
Type: Hybrid
Origin: California
Storage: 55-58% humidity
Effects:
Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.
Usage:
This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.
www.cannacomforts.com
