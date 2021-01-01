About this product

Total Cannabinoids: 22.56



CBD: 17.55



Delta9-THC: 0.00%



Strain: Cali Gas



An unknown genetic with an early auto-flower grown indoor



Terpene Profile: Highest in Bisabolol & Caryophyllene



Type: Hybrid



Origin: California



Storage: 55-58% humidity



Effects:



Creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to body high that will leave you calm and at ease.



Usage:



This strain is perfect for tea or vaping or smoking. This strain is optimal for daytime and evening usage.

www.cannacomforts.com