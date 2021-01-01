Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Canna Comforts

Canna Comforts

CBD Bath Salt Scrub - Grapefruit

About this product

A blend of Epson, Dead Sea, & Pink Himalayan salts; argon, almond, and jojoba oils. Essential oils for fragrance. And of course infused with Hemp CBD.

Gently massage 1-2 tablespoons on clean damp skin. Then soak for 15-20 mins.

The amazing benefits of all the ingredients combined will give your skin the glow you've been missing!

1 oz = 15 mg CBD
www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!