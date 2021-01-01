Canna Comforts
Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1000 mg
About this product
Product Description
Canna Comforts' Full Spectrum Oil is extracted from Industrial hemp and combined with Hemp Seed & Vitamin D3! (see full ingredients list). CBD oils are a quick addition to your morning coffee, smoothies or taken alone.
Size: 30 ml (1 fluid ounce) with 1000 mg Cannabinoids
Ingredients: Co2 Hemp Extract, CBD, MCT Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Vitamin D3;
Less than 0.3% THC
Product Benefits
Full Spectrum Oil means you get more than just CBD. You get all the benefits of the hemp plant with a high concentration of CBD and other natural ingredients!
Suggested Use
Just put it right under your tongue. Don't like the taste? Canna Comfort CBD oils can be added to almost anything to boost your daily CBD.
36-40 mg per dose
1 dropper = 1 dose
Amount of CBD needed varies based on condition and your size. The average person needs between 10-20 mg per day for full effects.
Additional Information
We use only all-natural ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best CBD possible, with no fillers. We only use dark colored glass bottles and glass droppers (included) to ensure our products are stored properly and not damaged by plastic, light, oxygen or moisture. Store in a dry cool place. Avoid touching dropper directly to mouth to ensure quality.
Full-spectrum CBD hemp oil is abundant in CBD, but it also contains dozens of minor trace cannabinoids, as well as the following:
Essential vitamins
Minerals
Omega fatty acids
Flavonoids
Chlorophyll
Terpenes
Fiber
Protein
Vitamin D3
Hemp Seed Oil
www.cannacomforts.com
Canna Comforts' Full Spectrum Oil is extracted from Industrial hemp and combined with Hemp Seed & Vitamin D3! (see full ingredients list). CBD oils are a quick addition to your morning coffee, smoothies or taken alone.
Size: 30 ml (1 fluid ounce) with 1000 mg Cannabinoids
Ingredients: Co2 Hemp Extract, CBD, MCT Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Vitamin D3;
Less than 0.3% THC
Product Benefits
Full Spectrum Oil means you get more than just CBD. You get all the benefits of the hemp plant with a high concentration of CBD and other natural ingredients!
Suggested Use
Just put it right under your tongue. Don't like the taste? Canna Comfort CBD oils can be added to almost anything to boost your daily CBD.
36-40 mg per dose
1 dropper = 1 dose
Amount of CBD needed varies based on condition and your size. The average person needs between 10-20 mg per day for full effects.
Additional Information
We use only all-natural ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best CBD possible, with no fillers. We only use dark colored glass bottles and glass droppers (included) to ensure our products are stored properly and not damaged by plastic, light, oxygen or moisture. Store in a dry cool place. Avoid touching dropper directly to mouth to ensure quality.
Full-spectrum CBD hemp oil is abundant in CBD, but it also contains dozens of minor trace cannabinoids, as well as the following:
Essential vitamins
Minerals
Omega fatty acids
Flavonoids
Chlorophyll
Terpenes
Fiber
Protein
Vitamin D3
Hemp Seed Oil
www.cannacomforts.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!